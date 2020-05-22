India records highest rise in COVID-19 cases at 6,088; Tally reaches 1.18 lakh, death toll at 3,583

India on Friday recorded the highest increase in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 fresh infections taking the total confirmed cases to 1,18,447.

According to the health ministry, the death toll too increased by 148 to touch 3,583.

A separate DH COVID-19 Tracker put the total number of cases at 1,24,305 and the death toll at 3,704 at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, India has reported more than 5,000 cases for the past three consecutive days. Among the total cases at present, about 66,330 are active, while 48,534 individuals have been successfully cured.

However, according to the government, the spread of COVID-19 has been confined to limited areas in states and cities.

“80% of the active cases are in five states or 60% of the cases are confined to five cities,” V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Ayog, told reporters here.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh account for 80% of the total COVID-19 cases across the country.

In terms of cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Thane account for 60% of the total cases in the country, while Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Aurangabad account for another 10% cases.

As many as 80% of COVID-19 deaths have been reported from five states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi. Another 15% deaths are reported from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.