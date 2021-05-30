India records lowest daily Covid cases since April 12; death toll above 3.25 lakh

India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily infections since April 12, showing a further decline in the spread of the virus.
The country added 3,460 new deaths over 24 hours, taking the total fatalities over 3.25 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Active cases in the country dropped to 21,14,508 and the recovery rate stood at 90.8 per cent.
More to follow...
