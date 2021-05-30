India records lowest daily Covid cases since April 12; death toll above 3.25 lakh

India sees lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 12

The death toll due to coronavirus crosses 3.25 lakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2021, 09:24 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 09:31 ist
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test along a road in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily infections since April 12, showing a further decline in the spread of the virus.

The country added 3,460 new deaths over 24 hours, taking the total fatalities over 3.25 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

Active cases in the country dropped to 21,14,508 and the recovery rate stood at 90.8 per cent.

More to follow...

 

