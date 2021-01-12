India records lowest spike in Covid-19 case since June

India records lowest spike in Covid-19 case since June; active cases remains below 3 lakh

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.49 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 12:26 ist
A health-worker takes part in the final dry run for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI File Photo

India recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in around seven months, taking the country's Covid-19 caseload to 1,04,79,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.49 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested up to January 11 with 8,97,056 samples being tested on Monday.

