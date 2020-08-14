India sees over 64,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

India records over 64,000 fresh Covid-19 cases; recovery rate improves to 71.17%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2020, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 11:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload surpassed 24 lakh on Friday after 64,553 people tested positive in a day, and the recoveries rose to over 17 lakh, the Health Ministry said.

With 17,51,555 people defeating the disease, the recovery rate has surged to 71.17 per cent. The caseload increased to 24,61,190, while the death toll climbed to 48,040 with 1,007 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the Ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The fatality rate has declined to 1.95 per cent.

There are more than 6.60 lakh active cases, which is 26.88 per cent of the total cases.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

India had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7.

According to ICMR, more than 2.76 crore samples have been tested, with 8,48,728 being tested on Thursday, the highest in a day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Health Ministry
ICMR
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Scientists fear lasting impact from Mauritius oil spill

Scientists fear lasting impact from Mauritius oil spill

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Do Covid-19 lives matter more than others?

Do Covid-19 lives matter more than others?

MSN introduces cheapest Covid-19 drug at Rs 33 per pill

MSN introduces cheapest Covid-19 drug at Rs 33 per pill

 