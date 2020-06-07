India records single-day spike of 9,971 COVID-19 cases; death toll 6,929: Health ministry

India records single-day spike of 9,971 COVID-19 cases

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India registered 287 deaths in the last 24 hours since Saturday morning.

India had raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,20,406, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 1,19,292 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Ministry said.

"Thus, around 48.36 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

