India registers highest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases in world for the first time

India on Monday registered 52,972 new patients, the highest single-day rise in the world, for the first time.

The US, which has the most number of Covid-19 patients in the world, reported 47,511 new cases as on Monday, while Brazil had registered 25,800 fresh infections.

According to the DH Covid-19 Tracker, India had 18,51,711 total confirmed cases of the infectious disease, making it the third worst-hit country in the world.

The US had 46.75 lakh cases, making it the worst-hit country in the world, followed by Brazil which had 27.33 lakh, Covid-19 patients, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 Tracker.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation referring to reports of India reporting the highest single-day increase in infections in the world.

“‘The right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries’: PM,” Rahul said taking a jibe at the Prime Minister.

India, with 18.51 lakh Covid-19 cases, accounts for nearly 10% of the total infections the world over. According to the JHU tracker, there are 1.8 crore Covid-19 case across the world.

However, the actual caseload of Covid-19 patients in India was 5.84 lakh as more than 12 lakh patients had recovered and discharged from healthcare facilities. The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients was 65.77%.

According to the health ministry, India also has one of the lowest Covid-19 fatality rates in the world at 2.11% of the total confirmed cases.

On Monday, India crossed yet another milestone of conducting two crore tests for Covid-19 since the first case was reported in late January.

On Sunday, India had tested 3.82 lakh samples for Covid-19 in its network of 1,348 laboratories across the country.

“Currently, the testing per million for India is 14,640,” a health ministry official said.