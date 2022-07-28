India reiterates its commitment to helping Afghan people

India renewed its commitment to assist Afghan people in their "difficult times" during a conference on Afghanistan earlier this week in Tashkent.

India also mentioned the UN Security Council resolution 2593 and asserted that Afghan soil should not be used to carry out terrorist activities.

The conference on July 25 and 26 was attended by around 20 countries and its aim was to firm up an approach of the world community to promote stability and security in the war-torn nation.

"India did participate in the event. This is in continuation of our efforts to engage with the international community on issues relating to Afghanistan," External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"During the conference, India reiterated its commitment to assist the Afghan people in these difficult times and provide them humanitarian assistance," he said during his weekly media briefing.

Bagchi was responding to a question on India's participation at the conference.

"We also reiterated the UN Security Council Resolution 2593 which calls for Afghan soil not to be used to plan, finance or conduct any terror activities," Bagchi said.

He said reprsentation from India at the conference was at an official level.

India has been in touch with several leading powers on the situation in Afghanistan. Last month, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August following concerns over their security.

The reopening of the embassy came weeks after an Indian team led by JP Singh, MEA's point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, visited Kabul and met acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

In the meeting, the Taliban side had assured the Indian team that adequate security will be provided if India sends its officials to the embassy in Kabul.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

In the last few months, India supplied several consignments of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.