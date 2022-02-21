'Baseless': India on allegations of harassment of Ayyub

India rejects allegations of harassment of journalist Rana Ayyub as 'baseless, unwarranted'

India's permanent mission in Geneva said advancing a 'misleading narrative' only 'tarnishes' the reputation of the UN mission

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 21 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 21:55 ist
Journalist Rana Ayyub. Credit: Twitter/@RanaAyyub

Reacting strongly, India on Monday dubbed as "baseless and unwarranted" the allegations by the United Nation's mission in Geneva of "judicial harassment" against journalist Rana Ayyub, and asserted that the country upholds the rule of law and no one is above it.

India's permanent mission in Geneva, in a tweet, said advancing a "misleading narrative" only "tarnishes" the reputation of the UN mission.

"Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva's reputation," it said.

Official sources in New Delhi said the matter will be followed up by a note verbale from the Indian mission in Geneva.

"They will also take it up with the UN office in Geneva," a source said.

Earlier, the UN in Geneva tweeted about "relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online" against journalist Ayyub  and said they must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and the "judicial harassment against her brought to an end."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Media
United Nations
Geneva

Related videos

What's Brewing

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 