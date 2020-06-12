India rejects Pakistan PM Imran Khan's 'cash transfer' offer

The Government on Thursday rejected an offer made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to share with New Delhi his government’s cash-transfer programme to help people who lost jobs due to COVID-19 crisis.

“Acc (according to this report), 34% of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without add (additional) assistance. I am ready to offer help & (and) share our successful cash transfer prog (programme), lauded internationally for its reach & (and) transparency, with India,” Khan posted on Twitter, reacting to a report on The Express Tribune, a newspaper published in Pakistan.

India spurned the offer made by Pakistan Prime Minister.

“Pakistan is better known for making cash transfers to bank accounts outside the country rather than giving to its own people,” Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi.

“Clearly,” added the MEA spokesperson, “Imran Khan needs a new set of advisers and better information. We all know about Pakistan’s debt problem, which is almost 90% of its GDP, and how much they have pressed for debt restructuring.”

Srivastava said that it would also be better for Khan to remember that India had a stimulus package, which was as large as the annual GDP of Pakistan.