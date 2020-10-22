India remains engaged with China to find 'mutually acceptable solution'

Even as it has been five-and-a-half-months since a unilateral move by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to transgress into the territory of India resulted in a stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations, New Delhi remains engaged with Beijing to find “a mutually acceptable” solution.

“We continue to remain engaged with the Chinese side,” Anurag Srivastava, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Thursday.

He said that India and China continued to have discussions through both diplomatic and military channels to peacefully resolve the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh – in keeping with the agreement reached between the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting in Moscow on September 10.

“The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas,” said the MEA spokesperson.

The diplomats of the two sides had five rounds of video-conferences under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and coordination on India-China Border Affairs or the WMCC, which was instituted in 2013.

The senior military commanders also had seven rounds of talks on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations – with the last being held on October 12.