India remembers her flying Sikh: Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.

The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

"Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience," Gandhi tweeted.

Tributes to The Flying Sikh We will forever remember legendary sprinter Sh. Milkha Singh ji for his grit, determination, and perseverance. He will continue to inspire generations of Indians. His legacy will live on. My deepest condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh ji. ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/TOg98Ep1lw — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 19, 2021

"My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh," the former Congress chief said.