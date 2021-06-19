India remembers her flying Sikh: Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.
The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.
"Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience," Gandhi tweeted.
Tributes to The Flying Sikh
We will forever remember legendary sprinter Sh. Milkha Singh ji for his grit, determination, and perseverance.
He will continue to inspire generations of Indians. His legacy will live on.
My deepest condolences to @JeevMilkhaSingh ji.
ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/TOg98Ep1lw
— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 19, 2021
"My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh," the former Congress chief said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey
DH Toon | Indians' wealth in Swiss banks increases
NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope
Newest Boeing 737 MAX makes first test flight
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss
Mona Lisa copy sold for 2.9 mn euros in Paris auction