India remembers her flying Sikh: Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise

  • Jun 19 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 11:11 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience. 

The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

"Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience," Gandhi tweeted.

"My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh," the former Congress chief said.

