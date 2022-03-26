India repatriates 3 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

3 Pak prisoners repatriated after finishing jail term

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2022, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 21:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani prisoners through the Attari-Wagah border transit point after they completed their jail terms.

The prisoners are Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali and Ahmed Raja, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Three Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on March 26," the MEA said.

It said Sameera Abdul Rehman was accompanied by her four-year-old girl child Sana Fatima.

The MEA also said India attaches highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners and fishermen from Pakistan.

"The government's persistent efforts have succeeded in release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen and one civilian prisoner from Pakistan's custody in 2022, so far," the MEA said in a statement. 

