India reports 10,093 Covid cases in 24 hours, active tally climbs to 57,542

India reports 10,093 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2023, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 13:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS photo

India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

While five deaths were reported from Delhi, three each were from Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate  at 4.78 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,18,115)

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,29,459, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India News
Health Ministry
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic

