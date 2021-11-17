India reports 10,197 Covid-19 cases, 301 deaths

India added 10,197 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases declined to 1,28,555, lowest in 527 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 301 fresh fatalities were reported, according to the data.

Kerala recorded 5,516 fresh coronavirus infections and 210 deaths on Tuesday.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

