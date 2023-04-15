India reports 10,753 new Covid-19 cases

The active caseload now stands at 53,720

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2023, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 09:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

India has reported 10,753 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. The active caseload now stands at 53,720 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Covid
India News

