India reports 1,088 new Covid-19 infections, 26 more fatalities

India reports 1,088 new Covid-19 infections, 26 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 09:50 ist

A single day rise of 1,088 new Covid-19 infections, 26 fatalities on Wednesday pushed India's tally of cases to 4,30,38,016 and death toll to 5,21,736.

Active Covid-19 cases in the country diped to 10,870, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile, 1,081 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours.

More to follow...

