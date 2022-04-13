India reports 1,088 new Covid-19 infections, 26 more fatalities

A single day rise of 1,088 new Covid-19 infections, 26 fatalities on Wednesday pushed India's tally of cases to 4,30,38,016 and death toll to 5,21,736.

Active Covid-19 cases in the country diped to 10,870, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile, 1,081 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours.

