India reports 10,929 new Covid-19 cases

India reports 10,929 new Covid-19 cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 06 2021, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 09:23 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India logged 10,929 new coronavirus infections taking the country's active tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,46,950, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the Covid-19 recoveries stood at 3,37,37,468, the ministry said.

Under the national vaccination drive, 107.92 crore vaccines have been administered.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

 