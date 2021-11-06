India reports 10,929 new Covid-19 cases

India logged 10,929 new coronavirus infections taking the country's active tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,46,950, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the Covid-19 recoveries stood at 3,37,37,468, the ministry said.

Under the national vaccination drive, 107.92 crore vaccines have been administered.

More to follow...

