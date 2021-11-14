India reports 11,271 new Covid-19 cases, 285 deaths

A total of 11,271 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 3,44,37,307, while the active cases declined to 1,35,918, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,63,530 with 285 fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, serving food on flights with a duration of fewer than two hours can be resumed, the Union health ministry is learnt to have informed the civil aviation ministry after the latter sought inputs from it for amending the existing regulations.

