India reports 1,14,460 Covid-19 cases, lowest in 2 months; 2,677 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest in 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.

Also, 20,36,311 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 36,47,46,522.

The daily positivity has further declined to 5.62 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.54 per cent.

The active cases have reduced to 14,77,799 comprising 5.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.67 per cent. A net decline of 77,449 cases has been recorded in the Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 24th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,69,84,781, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.20 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 23,13,22,417 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The 2,677 new fatalities include 741 from Maharashtra, 443 from Tamil Nadu, 365 from Karnataka, 209 from Kerala, 120 from Uttar Pradesh and 118 from West Bengal

A total of 3,46,759 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 99,512 from Maharashtra, 31,260 from Karnataka, 26,571 from Tamil Nadu, 24,557 from Delhi, 21,151 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,152 from West Bengal, 15,009 from Punjab and 13,192 from Chhattisgarh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

