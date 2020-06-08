India reports 11k new coronavirus cases; Centre reaches out to 38 worst-hit districts

As India added 11,265 new patients on COVID-19 in a single day, the Centre on Monday reached out to 38 worst-hit districts across 10 states asking them to tighten surveillance measures and step up testing to ensure early identification of infections.

According to the Health Ministry, 9,983 new cases were reported from across the country as of Monday morning taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,56,611.

However, the ministry had not taken into account 1,282 fresh infections in the national capital, which if included, took the daily increase in COVID-19 cases to 11,265 and the nationwide tally to 2,57,983.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan held a meeting with district commissioners, municipal commissioners, medical officers from 45 municipal corporations across 38 districts in 10 states that account for nearly 70 per cent of the total infections in the country.

The 45 municipalities are spread across Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, J&K, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. The 10 states together account for 1,76,634 COVID-19 cases, which is 68.83 per cent of the total cases across the country.

Sudan asked the municipal authorities to take leadership roles and rally the entire municipal infrastructure for implementing containment measures that include constant house-to-house survey for timely detection of infections and clinical management to reduce the fatalities due to the disease.

She also suggested involving elected representatives in rural areas to ensure cooperation with district authorities for confidence building measures and timely access to health services.

Of the total 2,57,983 cases, 1,26,277 are active and under medical supervision whereas 1,24,430 persons have been discharged. The disease has claimed 7,186 lives so far, including 51 fatalities reported in Delhi on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, the recovery rate stood at 48.35 per cent, as against a growth rate of 3.89 per cent.

India is now the fifth worst pandemic-hit country globally. The other top countries are the US (19,42,363), Brazil (6,91,758), Russia (4,67,073), the UK (2,87,621) according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.