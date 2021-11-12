India reports 12,516 new Covid-19 cases, 501 deaths

The active cases declined to 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 12 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 09:37 ist
A cyclist rides past a mural depicting a health worker conducting Covid-19 coronavirus testing in New Delhi on November 6, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India added 12,516 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,44,14,186, while the active cases declined to 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,62,690 with 501 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on Thursday received long-awaited scientific credence with one of the world's top medical journals publishing the final trial results showing its ability to offer 78 per cent protection against symptomatic Covid-19 and 93 per cent against severe disease.

