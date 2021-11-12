India reports 12,516 new Covid-19 cases, 501 deaths

India added 12,516 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,44,14,186, while the active cases declined to 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,62,690 with 501 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Meanwhile, the homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin on Thursday received long-awaited scientific credence with one of the world's top medical journals publishing the final trial results showing its ability to offer 78 per cent protection against symptomatic Covid-19 and 93 per cent against severe disease.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: