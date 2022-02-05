India reports 1.27L new Covid-19 cases, 1,059 deaths

India reports 1,27,952 new Covid-19 cases, 1,059 deaths

The daily positivity rate in India dropped from 9.2% to 7.9%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 05 2022, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 09:18 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 1,27,952 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 1,059 deaths, government data showed.

The daily positivity rate in India dropped from 9.2 per cent to 7.9 per cent. The death toll is now 5,01,114.

India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, becoming the third country in the world to do so after the US and Brazil.

The country took 217 days to reach 5 lakh deaths from 4 lakh recorded on July 1 last year, the longest time taken to record 1 lakh fatalities. 

India was hit by a devastating second wave in April-May last year.

