India reports 12,830 new Covid-19 cases, 446 deaths

With 12,830 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 34,273,300, while the active cases dropped to 1,59,272, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 4,58,186 with 446 more fatalities.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told the leaders of the other G20 nations that India will produce five billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the next year, not only for its own citizens but also for the people around the world.
Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks
DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State
New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive
Climate change: What will wake us up?
Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode
Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint
Dalit politics at a crossroads?