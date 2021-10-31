India reports 12,830 new Covid-19 cases, 446 deaths

The active coronavirus cases dropped to 1,59,272

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2021, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 09:26 ist
People shop at a crowded market ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

With 12,830 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 34,273,300, while the active cases dropped to 1,59,272, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,58,186 with 446 more fatalities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told the leaders of the other G20 nations that India will produce five billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the next year, not only for its own citizens but also for the people around the world.

