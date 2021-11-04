India reports 12,885 new Covid-19 cases, 461 deaths

India on Thursday added 12,885 more Covid-19 cases and 461 deaths, data published by the Union Health Ministry showed.

With this India's case tally stands at 3,43,21,025, and the death toll at 4,59,652.

Over the past 24 hours, active cases dropped by 2,630 to 1,48,579.

The country saw 15,054 more recoveries, pushing the recovery rate to 98.23 per cent.

