India reports 12,899 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

India's Covid-19 tally increased to 4,32,96,692 on Sunday as 12,899 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 72,474, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll increased to 5,24,855 with 15 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.16 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent, the ministry said.