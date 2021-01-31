India reports 13,052 new Covid-19 cases, 127 fatalities

India recorded 13,052 Covid-19new cases and saw 127 individuals succumb to the deadly virus over the past 24 hours, data from the Union Health Ministry's website showed on Sunday.

India's total caseload now stands at 1,07,46,183.

The number of discharges, which outnumbered the fresh infections, stood at 13,965, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,04,23,125 and pushing the recovery rate to 96.99%

The active caseload has dropped by 1,040 to 1,68,784, forming 1.57% of the case tally.

With 127 new deaths, the fatality rate has stayed put at 1.44%, while the death toll has risen to 1,54.274.

MOHFW data also showed that 2,44,307 vaccinations against the coronavirus were carried out on Saturday, pushing the total number of inoculations to 37,44,307.