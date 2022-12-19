India reports 135 fresh Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 19 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 13:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

 India logged 135 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,087).

The death toll stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of seven cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,41,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

