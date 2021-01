India reported 13,788 new Covid-19 cases, 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,05,71,773. The active caseload is at 2,08,012 and 1,02,11,342 people have recovered. The death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 1,52,419.

More to follow...