India on Wednesday reported 13,823 new Covid-19 cases, and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

At least 16,988 people were discharged yesterday.

As of now, India total Covid-19 cases stands at 1,05,95,660 and active cases are at 1,97,201. Until today, 1,02,45,741 people have been discharged, while 1,52,718 have lost their lives to the virus.

