India reports 159 new Covid-19 cases

India saw a single-day rise of 159 coronavirus infections, while the active case count declined marginally to 3,906, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,981), while the death toll was 5,30,658 with no fresh fatalities being reported, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's Covid recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
A decrease of seven cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours and they now stand at 3,906.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,40,417, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 219.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
