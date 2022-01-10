India reports 1.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 146 deaths

India on Monday reported nearly 20,000 more daily cases than the previous day with 1,79,723 new coronavirus cases and 146 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

On Sunday, India's daily cases rose by over 1.59 lakh.

Active Covid-19 cases now stand at 7,23,619.

Meanwhile, 46,569 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll in India rose to 4,83,936.

India began administering the 'precaution' dose of its Covid vaccine to priority groups that are vulnerable including senior citizens and healthcare workers starting Monday.

More to follow...

