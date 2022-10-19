India reports 1,946 new Covid-19 infections

India saw a single day rise of 1,946 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 4,46,34,376, while the active cases declined to 25,968, according to government data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,923 with 10 fatalities, which include six deaths reconciled by Kerala. Of the four new fatalities, two are from Maharashtra and one each from Haryana and West Bengal, the data updated by the the Union health ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, it said.

There has been a decrease of 481 cases in the active caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.01 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of recoveries climbed to 4,40,79,485, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.41 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25.