India reports 2,124 new Covid-19 cases, 17 more deaths

India reports 2,124 new Covid-19 cases, 17 more deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2022, 09:02 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 09:02 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 case tally rose by 2,124 to reach 4,31,42,192, while the number of active infections increased marginally to 14,971, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the nation reported 1,675 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,507 with 17 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

What's Brewing

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

 