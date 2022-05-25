India reports 2,124 new Covid-19 cases, 17 more deaths

India's Covid-19 case tally rose by 2,124 to reach 4,31,42,192, while the number of active infections increased marginally to 14,971, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the nation reported 1,675 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,507 with 17 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

More to follow...