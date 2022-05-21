India reports 2,323 Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths; active cases fall below 15,000-mark

India reported 2,323 fresh Covid-19 cases, and 25 fatalities taking the country's caseload to 4,31,34,145, data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday showed.

The number of active cases fell below the 15,000 mark, falling to 14,996 - a reduction of 28 cases from Friday, the data showed.

The country's total death toll touched 5,24,348.