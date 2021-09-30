India reports 23,529 new Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths

India reported 23,529 Covid-19 cases, taking the case tally to 3,37,39,980, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thrusday.

The country also reported 311 deaths, taking the total deaths to 4,48,062. India's daily cases topped 20,000 after two consecutive days of recording around 18,000-new cases.

India's active caseload stands at 2,77,020; lowest in 195 days. Meanwhile 28,718 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has so far administered 88.34 crore vaccine doses.

More to follow...

