India reports 2,40,842 new Covid-19 cases, 3,741 deaths

India on Sunday reported 2,40,842 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally of positive cases to 2,65,30,132, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is the lowest daily caseload the country has seen since April 17.

3,741 more persons died of the coronavirus in a single day pushing the toll from the disease to 2,99,266.

The number of active cases in India is at 28,05,399, while the recovery rate is at 88.30% with 3,55,102 people discharged in the past 24 hours.

As the second surge of the Covid-19 epidemic moves towards rural India, the Centre has taken the first step to ramp up the health infrastructure in villages to tackle the rampaging virus by issuing a detailed what-to-do guideline for the administration.

But experts familiar with rural health opine that not only did the guidelines come late in the day, but also that it relies too much on the urban experience without factoring in rural realities.