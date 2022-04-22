India reports 2,451 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

The active cases increased to 14,241

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 22 2022, 09:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 10:06 ist
A man walks past an informative Covid-19 coronavirus mural painted on a wall along a road in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo

With 2,451 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,52,425, while the active cases increased to 14,241, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.  

The death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.     

An increase of 808 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

