India reports 2,503 single-day Covid cases, 27 more deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2022, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 08:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Monday reported 2,503 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths.

Active cases stood at 36,168 while 4,377 single-day recoveries were logged.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

