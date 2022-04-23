India reports 2,527 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2022, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 09:53 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

With 2,527 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 15,079. The death toll climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fresh fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile 1,656 persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

