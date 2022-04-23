India reports 2,527 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths

With 2,527 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 15,079. The death toll climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fresh fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile 1,656 persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent.

More to follow...

