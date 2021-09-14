India reports 25,404 new coronavirus cases, 339 fatalities

India on Tuesday reported 25,404 new coronavirus cases and 339 deaths in the past 24 house, data from the Union health ministry showed.

The country has so far administered 75,22,38,324 vaccine doses with 78,66,950 given in the last 24 hours.

India's death toll after Tuesday's number has risen to 4,43,213. Active cases have fallen to 3,62,207.

More to follow...

