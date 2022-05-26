India reports 2,628 new Covid-19 cases, 18 more deaths

India reported 2,628 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,31,44,820, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the active cases across the country rose to 15,414.

With 18 more deaths, the death toll stood at 52,4525.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.82 crore.

