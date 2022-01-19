India reports 2.82 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 441 deaths

India on Wednesday reported 2,82,970 new Covid-19 cases, 44,889 more than yesterday, and 441 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The nation's overall Covid-19 toll has reached 4,87,202.

The active cases currently stand at 18,31,000, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 1,88,157 persons recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,961 Omicron cases have been detected so far.

Meanwhile, a top WHO official said on Tuesday that it is not possible to end the Covid-19 virus as such viruses never go away and end up becoming part of the ecosystem, but asserted that it is possible to end this year the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 with a collaborative approach to fix inherent inequities in the system.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said what needs to be done is to ensure a really low level of disease incidence with the maximum vaccination of the entire world population.

More to follow...

