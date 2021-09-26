India reports 28,326 new Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths

India reports 28,326 new Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths

Active cases stand at 3,03,476, which is less than 1 per cent of the total cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 26 2021, 08:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 09:35 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 28,326 new Covid-19 cases and 260 deaths on Sunday.

Data from Union Health Ministry showed that 26,032 recovered from the viral disease, pushing the total recoveries to 3,29,02,351.

Active cases stand at 3,03,476, less than 1 per cent of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate is 1.90 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 27 days. The recovery rate currently at 97.77 per cent.

India has vaccinated 85.60 crore under its national immunisation drive.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

California fights fire with fire to protect sequoias

California fights fire with fire to protect sequoias

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

When ‘migrants' messiah’ squared up to taxmen’s charges

When ‘migrants' messiah’ squared up to taxmen’s charges

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 