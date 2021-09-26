India reports 28,326 new Covid-19 cases, 260 deaths

India reported 28,326 new Covid-19 cases and 260 deaths on Sunday.

Data from Union Health Ministry showed that 26,032 recovered from the viral disease, pushing the total recoveries to 3,29,02,351.

Active cases stand at 3,03,476, less than 1 per cent of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate is 1.90 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 27 days. The recovery rate currently at 97.77 per cent.

India has vaccinated 85.60 crore under its national immunisation drive.

