India sees 28,591 Covid cases, lowest in over 2 weeks

India reports 28,591 new Covid cases, lowest in over 2 weeks

Of these, Kerala accounted for 20,487 new cases and 181 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2021, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 09:35 ist
Sunday's fresh infections pushed India's total cases to 3,32,36,921. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 28,591 new coronavirus cases and 338 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data by Union Health Ministry updated on Sunday. Of these, Kerala accounted for 20,487 new cases and 181 deaths.

The death toll stands at 4,42,655 and the active caseload is at 3,84,921. In the past 24 hours, 34,848 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,24,09,345.

Sunday's infections pushed India's total coronavirus cases to 3,32,36,921.

India has vaccinated 73,82,07,378 so far, with 72,86,883 inoculations in the past day.

More to follow...

