India reports 2.85L new coronavirus cases, positivity rate 16.16%

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, the country on Wednesday reported 2,85,914 new coronavirus cases. 665 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Active cases declined to 22,23,018.

Daily positivity rate stands at 16.16 per cent.

After five consecutive days, India’s daily Covid-19 count dropped below 3 lakh on Tuesday, but the signs of a spreading epidemic are seen in more than 550 districts where the weekly test positivity rate stands at more than 5 per cent.

At a review meeting with nine northern states including poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to ramp up tests in those areas where it went down and share the testing and vaccination data with the Centre in time.

Meanwhile the World Health Organization said that the risk level related to the Omicron variant remains very high, with numbers of new Covid-19 cases hitting another record high last week.

More to follow...

