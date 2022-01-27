India reports 2.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 573 fatalities

India on Thursday reported 2,86,384 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry. India's infections have remained below 3 lakh for nearly a week now and Thursday's cases mark a marginal increase from the previous day's 2.85 lakh infections.

The country also logged 573 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Active cases fell to 22,02,472.

Meanwhile, US biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has begun clinical trials of a booster dose of vaccine designed specifically to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The booster specifically targeting Omicron will therefore be evaluated as both a third and a fourth dose.

More to follow...

