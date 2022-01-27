India reports 2.86L new Covid-19 cases, 573 fatalities

India reports 2.86 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 573 fatalities

India's infections have remained below 3 lakh for nearly a week now

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 09:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Thursday reported 2,86,384 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry. India's infections have remained below 3 lakh for nearly a week now and Thursday's cases mark a marginal increase from the previous day's 2.85 lakh infections.

The country also logged 573 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Active cases fell to 22,02,472. 

Meanwhile, US biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has begun clinical trials of a booster dose of vaccine designed specifically to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The booster specifically targeting Omicron will therefore be evaluated as both a third and a fourth dose.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?

DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Mystery black diamond goes up for auction

Mystery black diamond goes up for auction

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 