India reports 30,570 new Covid-19 cases, 431 deaths

India reports 30,570 new Covid-19 cases, 431 deaths

The country's active caseload dropped by 11,120 to 3,51,087, while 38,012 recovered from the deadly inection, pushing the recovery rate to 97.64%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2021, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 09:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: aPTI Photo

India on Thursday recorded 30,570 new cases and 431 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Of 3these, Kerala accounted for 17,681 infections and 208 deaths.

The country's active caseload stands at 3,42,923, while 38,303 recovered from the deadly inection, pushing the recovery rate to 97.64 per cent.

India has so far administered 76,57,17,137 vaccine doses.

 

Meanwhile, a study indicated that India’s Covid-19 death toll may be 4 to 11 times higher than official numbers and translate into whopping economic costs worth 30 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

The researchers from the University of Michigan, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata and Delhi School of Economics reported that India might have lost 1.7 to 4.9 million people to Covid-19 as against the Union Health Ministry’s official record of over 400,000.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid: How Indonesia's 'Super-isoman' is helping kids

Covid: How Indonesia's 'Super-isoman' is helping kids

Schumacher review: F1 legend brings back memories

Schumacher review: F1 legend brings back memories

$12 million seized as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

$12 million seized as cash crunch hits Afghanistan

E-city accident victim moved to Bengaluru 13 days ago

E-city accident victim moved to Bengaluru 13 days ago

Bengaluru sees 100% rise in fresh Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru sees 100% rise in fresh Covid-19 cases

DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

How a DH employee made Test cricket's biggest decision

How a DH employee made Test cricket's biggest decision

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

 