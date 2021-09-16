India reports 30,570 new Covid-19 cases, 431 deaths

India on Thursday recorded 30,570 new cases and 431 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Of 3these, Kerala accounted for 17,681 infections and 208 deaths.
The country's active caseload stands at 3,42,923, while 38,303 recovered from the deadly inection, pushing the recovery rate to 97.64 per cent.
India has so far administered 76,57,17,137 vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, a study indicated that India’s Covid-19 death toll may be 4 to 11 times higher than official numbers and translate into whopping economic costs worth 30 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.
The researchers from the University of Michigan, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata and Delhi School of Economics reported that India might have lost 1.7 to 4.9 million people to Covid-19 as against the Union Health Ministry’s official record of over 400,000.
More to follow...
