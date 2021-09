India on Sunday reported 30,773 new Covid-19 cases and 309 new deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) showed.

The country's active cases reduced to 3,32,158 while the recoveries increased to 3,26,71,167.

The national recovery rate now stands at 97.65 per cent.

More to follow...

