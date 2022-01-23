India reports 3.33 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 525 deaths

India reports 3.33 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 525 deaths

The active cases have increased to 21,87,205

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2022, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 09:22 ist
Health workers inoculate students with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive for youths in the 15-18 age group in Mumbai on January 22, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

India added 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections on Sunday taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities.

