India reports 3.33 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 525 deaths

India added 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections on Sunday taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities.

More to follow...

