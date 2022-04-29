India reports 3,377 new Covid-19 cases, 60 more deaths

India reports 3,377 fresh Covid-19 cases, 60 more deaths

The daily cases crossed the 3,000 mark after 46 days on Thursday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2022, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 09:21 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

With 3,377 new Covid-19 cases, India's tally rose to 4,30,72,176 while the active cases increased to 17,801, according to Union health ministry data.

With 60 more Covid-19 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll increased to 5,23,753.

So far, 1,88,65,46,894 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The daily cases crossed the 3,000 mark after 46 days on Thursday.

More to follow...

